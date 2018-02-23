

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Atlètic Terrassa have launched a crowd-fudning campaign to finance their trip to HC Rotterdam for the EHL KO16 next month when they will take on Royal Herakles on March 30.





The campaign allows any person, whether they are a member of the club or not, to make a financial contribution to help the team. In return, you can pick up some superb signed kit from some of the clubs most famous players like Marc Salles, Roc Oliva and Santi Freixa or sign up for specialist coaching sessions with the likes of Marc Calzada, Oliva and Salles. The campaign runs from February 20 to March 18.



Atlètic are one of the most decorated clubs in Spanish history, winning 21 Spanish titles, 13 cup crowns and two European Cups.



As Spanish national champions last season, they qualified directly for the KO16 as they look to match their performance from two years ago when they reached the FINAL4.



** To find out more and to make a contribution to their cause, click here: http://www.irauna.com/es/athc?ref=explore



Euro Hockey League media release