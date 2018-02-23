Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Atlètic launch crowdfunding campaign to support road to Rotterdam

Published on Friday, 23 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 74
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Atlètic Terrassa have launched a crowd-fudning campaign to finance their trip to HC Rotterdam for the EHL KO16 next month when they will take on Royal Herakles on March 30.



The campaign allows any person, whether they are a member of the club or not, to make a financial contribution to help the team. In return, you can pick up some superb signed kit from some of the clubs most famous players like Marc Salles, Roc Oliva and Santi Freixa or sign up for specialist coaching sessions with the likes of Marc Calzada, Oliva and Salles. The campaign runs from February 20 to March 18.

Atlètic are one of the most decorated clubs in Spanish history, winning 21 Spanish titles, 13 cup crowns and two European Cups.

As Spanish national champions last season, they qualified directly for the KO16 as they look to match their performance from two years ago when they reached the FINAL4.

** To find out more and to make a contribution to their cause, click here: http://www.irauna.com/es/athc?ref=explore

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.