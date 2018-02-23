By Aftar Singh





Getting rough: UiTM-KPT’s Muhd Asraf Zulzali (right) is fouled by Ipoh City Council’s Mohd Arif Roslan during the semi-finals of the President Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — RAJA FAISAL HISHAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Division One league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT are one lucky team.





The university team played below par but it was still good enough to edge Ipoh City Council 3-2 in the semi-finals of the President Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



It will be UiTM’s second appearance in the final.



They face Politeknik-KPT in the final tomorrow and will be out to win the title for the first time.



UiTM’s defence was shaky in the absence of former junior World Cup player G. Kavin Kartik, who fractured his left middle finger in the league last week.



The Ipoh team also played without two key players – forward Mohamad Soffian Kamaruddin and midfielder Mohamad Heiry Pami – as both are injured.



Despite that setback, Ipoh still had more possession and also created more chances in the first two quarters but could not score.



The UiTM strike force, led by Muhd Azwar Abdul Rahman, struck in the 32nd minute through a penalty corner when skipper Mohd Nor Aqmal Abdul Gaffar’s low flick sailed past keeper Mohd Fahmi Azhar Ruddin.



But their joy was shortlived as Ipoh equalised just a minute later when Muhd Hafizal Halmi collected a loose ball before slamming home from close range.



But UiTM regained the lead off their third penalty corner in the 44th minute through Muhd Shahfirul Aqmal Mohd Saiful.



In the 56th minute, Muhd Haikal Abdul Mutalib made it 3-1 for UiTM.



But their opponents fought back to narrow the deficit with a penalty corner converted by Danial Aizat Ahmad Zubir in the last minute.



UiTM team manager Ahmad Tarmizy Mohammed admitted his team’s performance was pathetic.



“We were off form in the first two quarters and our defence was in a mess in the absence of Kavin. We only played better in the last two quarters,” said Ahmad Tarmizy.



“We’re very lucky to be in the final and hopefully, we can maintain our unbeaten run in Division One until the end.”



The Star of Malaysia