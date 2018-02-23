



Manpreet Singh believes that a good mix of experience and youth in the national hockey team under coach Sjoerd Marijne can bring laurels in the 2018 season, starting with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup next month. India's hockey side won three medals last year, which includes a gold at Asia Cup in Dhaka.





Indian men’s hockey team enjoyed a stellar 2017 which included bronze medals at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Hockey World League finals. The highlight of 2017 was the gold medal at the Asia Cup that took place in Dhaka. Keeping in mind the success India enjoyed last year, Manpreet Singh seemed confident that the mix of experience and youth under the guidance of coach Sjoerd Marijne, will bring laurels in 2018 season that include tournaments like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the World Cup.



"I am confident that a year in which we play the Commonwealth Games (April), Asian Games (August) and the World Cup (November) will see a spike in our performance resulting in massive doses of confidence that should see us more often on the victory podium with the national team winning more and more medals. Younger players get more chances as the team is rotated for tournaments; importantly they also get to play with the seniors and the mentorship helps them gain confidence against bigger teams," said the Indian captain reported TOI.



Manpreet had earlier emphasized on winning the Asian Games scheduled in August in Jakarta, as that would guarantee India a direct entry into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



"The importance of 2018 cannot be overemphasized. It's not only important but critical too, looking ahead to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Most fans would know that we are steadily climbing in terms of performance, displaying better skills and that would reflect in our rankings which at the moment put us at No 6 on the FIH listings," said the 25-year-old.



India had lost to Australia in the finals of the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, where the score lines read 8-0 and 4-0 respectively. But, they equalled things in 2016 when they overcame Australia in the Test series. Pointing out the weight of the rivalry, Manpreet further emphasized the importance of beating the Aussies in their backyard.



"The Commonwealth Games is very important and we have closed the gap on the Australians. Even though it's a challenge meeting them in Australia, we will go all out to beat them; hopefully what should be the final. But it doesn't mean we are taking the others lightly. As captain of the team, we are working on creating more penalty corners and converting them into goals. We realized to win consistently; we have to score from every opportunity we get," he said.



India are set to start a busy 2018 season with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that is scheduled to start from March 8. And India's decision to rotate the squad meant Manpreet will miss the tournament and the Indian side will be led by former captain Sardar Singh. Mandeep Mor, Sumit Kumar, and Shilanand Lakra earned their first call for the national side, as well.



"The team for the Azlan Shah is a good combination of young and senior players with four players making their debut. I have to say that our coach Sjoerd Marijne is a positive influence and constantly motivates us off and on the field. Players always share with him and a very strong team spirit has been forged. Tactically we are working hard so that we can beat the bigger teams consistently," concluded Manpreet Singh.



