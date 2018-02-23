KUALA LUMPUR: Five-time champions India are only sending their second team for the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 3-10.





All the big names like goalkeepers P.R. Sreejesh, Akash Anil Chikte; defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra; midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh. Kothajit Singh; forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep Singh won’t be featuring in the six-nation tournament.



These top players are focusing on the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15 and the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.



Without these stars, it will be interesting to see whether India can hold their own against world No. 1 Australia and world No. 2 Argentina at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



India have included three juniors – defender Mandeep Mor and strikers Sumit Kumar and Shilanand Lakra – who will be making their debuts in the tournament.



The Star of Malaysia