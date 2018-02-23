

Pippa Hayward has reached the 150 test cap mark for the Black Sticks. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks Women have gone down 3-1 to hosts Argentina in the second of five tests in Buenos Aires.





The result follows on from Wednesday's 4-0 loss and was a closer scoreline in what as Pippa Hayward's 150th test match.



World No 3 ranked Argentina opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Eugenia Trinchinetti before Priscila Jardel delivered her side's second field goal 10 minutes later.



New Zealand pulled a goal back five minutes out from halftime when Anita McLaren converted a penalty stroke to close an up tempo first half.



Argentina pulled ahead again in the 53rd minute when Julieta Jankunas scored from the field to seal the second successive win for her side.



Head coach Mark Hager said the performance showed there's plenty to work on throughout the rest of the series.



"Argentina dominated the first half, and we did improve a bit throughout the game but let in a couple of very soft goals," Hager said.



"We made some critical errors and didn't create enough opportunities which you can't get away with against a team as good as Argentina.



"I did think Kelsey Smith had a great game – she missed the first match through illness and added a lot of spark to our midfield."



The Black Sticks have a recovery day on Saturday before the third test against Argentina on Sunday at 10:00am (NZ time).



