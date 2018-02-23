

Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo/worldsportpics.com



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have gone down 3-1 to hosts Argentina in the second of five tests in Buenos Aires.





Following on from Wednesday’s 4-0 loss, it was an improved performance from the Kiwis in Pippa Hayward’s 150th test match.



World number three ranked Argentina opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Eugenia Trinchinetti before Priscila Jardel delivered her side’s second field goal 10 minutes later.



New Zealand pulled a goal back five minutes out from halftime when Anita McLaren converted a penalty stroke to close an up tempo first half.



Argentina pulled ahead again in the 53rd minute when Julieta Jankunas scored from the field to seal the second successive win for her side.



Head coach Mark Hager said the performance showed there’s plenty to work on throughout the rest of the series.



“Argentina dominated the first half, and we did improve a bit throughout the game but let in a couple of very soft goals,” he said.



“We made some critical errors and didn’t create enough opportunities which you can’t get away with against a team as good as Argentina.



“I did think Kelsey Smith had a great game today – she missed the first match through illness and added a lot of spark to our midfield.”



The Vantage Black Sticks have a recovery day tomorrow before test three against Argentina on Sunday at 10:00am (NZ time).



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 1 (Anita McLaren)

ARGENTINA: 3 (Eugenia Trinchinetti, Priscila Jardel, Julieta Jankunas)

Halftime: Argentina 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release