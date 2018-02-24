Ben Somerford







Kookaburras forward Trent Mitton cannot wait for his moment of history on Saturday when he steps up as one of the main runners in the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay, although it almost didn't happen.





Mitton is one of a handful of Australian hockey stars who’ll take part in the relay in Perth on Saturday, along with current Hockeyroos Rachael Lynch and Emily Smith and Hockeyroos great Rechelle Hawkes.



Former Kookaburras and Commonwealth Games gold medalists Chris Ciriello and Simon Orchard will also take part in the relay in Perth on Sunday.



The 27-year-old Kookaburras forward, whose father Grant and grandfather Don both represented Australia in hockey, will be the final runner in the Perth leg before the baton reaches the Supreme Court Gardens at 5.30pm WST on Saturday.



Mitton may have missed the opportunity altogether, after a late re-shuffle due to his commitments with the Kookaburras.



“It’s really cool,” Mitton said. “I was actually a little bit lucky, as I was originally scheduled to run on Monday morning but we fly out for the Azlan Shah Cup on Sunday.



“I had to contact the organisers about it but they managed a re-shuffle as someone withdrew and it opened up a spot.



“I’m not sure what I’ve got myself into running last leg of the day but it’ll be great to be involved in such a major event.”



Mitton has been to two Commonwealth Games previously, helping Australia claim gold in both 2010 and 2014.



The side is targeting more gold in 2018, which would make it six consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals for the Kookaburras.



“I went to my first in 2010 when I was pretty young at 19 and was lucky enough to win gold at both of them,” Mitton said.



“I think we’ve got a really good chance at it in 2018. We’ve got a really good team.



“We always compete well against the Commonwealth nations so hopefully we can get to the final and claim the gold.”



Mitton only recently recovered from a thumb injury, having missed the triumphant World League Final in India in December.



The WASPS forward played in Australia’s Test series against the Netherlands and will look to build up his match fitness at the Azlan Shah Cup which starts on Saturday 3 March in Malaysia.



“I’m fully over the thumb injury now. The bone has healed,” he said.



“It’s now about the confidence getting the thumb near the ground.



“I’m moving well and looking forward to getting some more games under my belt to build up that match fitness at Azlan Shah.”



Australia’s 18-man team for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will be named in mid-March after the Azlan Shah Cup.



Hockey Australia media release