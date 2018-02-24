Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Politeknik banking on Koreans to upstage UiTM in President Cup final

Published on Saturday, 24 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 63
By Aftar Singh


On fire: Politeknik-KPT’s Oh Se-yong (left) is one of five South Korean players in the team up against UiTM-KPT in the President Cup final today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Politeknik-KPT will be banking on their South Korean players to win their maiden title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



Politeknik, powered by five South Koreans, face Division One league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT in the President Cup final today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Politeknik lost 3-1 to UiTM in last week’s league final.

Korean midfielder Choi Jin-young and forward Oh Se-yong combined well in the 3-1 win over Kedah in the semi-finals on Thursday. Se-yong scored a brace while Se-yong was also on target.

Jin-young said they would be going all out to avenge their league final defeat to UiTM and end their nine-match winning streak.

“We (the Koreans) have combined well with the others in the team and we’re out to turn the tables on UiTM,” said Jin-young, who featured in the 2016 Junior World Cup in India.

The Star of Malaysia

