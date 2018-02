Ards are in European Indoor action in Prague this weekend in the Eurohockey Indoor Club Trophy. They sit in Pool A with SK Slavia Prague, Hahk Mladost from Croatia and Gintra Strekte Uni HC from Lithuania. All pool matches will be wrapped up on Saturday morning before the crossovers take place where they could face teams from Belgium, Russia, England or France.



Follow all the matches live here.



Irish Hockey Association media release