Holcombe Hockey Club look set to field a weakened team in the EHL KO16 as a number of call-ups to England’s Commonwealth Games panel look set to leave them shy their top stars.





The English club will be playing in the EHL for a second consecutive season, beating KS AZS AWF Poznan 8-1 before falling 2-1 to SV Kampong in ROUND1 in Banbridge. They will play Real Club de Polo on Friday, March 30 in the KO16, hoping to set up a date against either Herakles or Atletic Terrassa.



This time around, England Internationals George Pinner (GK), and the legendary Barry Middleton will be representing their country in Brisbane, Australia for the Games having recently been named in the international squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. David Ames is currently injured and unlikely to feature while Dan Fox has retired from playing.



“We are still confident, however, of positively representing England and putting in a strong performance against Real Club de Polo in the opening game on Good Friday,” said the club’s Keith Martin about the situation in a press release this week.



“We have a mixture of experience and youth in our squad, captained by Richard Lane in midfield. Our leading goal scorer this season, Nick Bandurak, is firing on all cylinders and will be a constant threat up front.



“Australian U-21 players Jonathan Bretherton and Coby Green are new additions to the squad after winning a gold medal at last October’s Sultan of Johor Tournament in Malaysia.



“Mo Mea, fresh from representing South Africa at the World Indoor Cup in Berlin, is a calming influence for us in defence and Glenn Eyers from New Zealand, alongside defensive stalwarts Martin Robbins and Alistair Bray provide solidity at the back with Jack Pogson supporting our defensive line.



“With the absence of George Pinner, Goalkeeping duties will be taken over by Joe Neighbour and Andy Perkins.



“Dan Webster, Harry Trusler, Tom O’Keeffe, Coby Green and Jon Bretherton will join Richard Lane in Midfield with Youngsters Dan Edwards and Rob Field leading the line with Nick Bandurak up front.”



Holcombe currently sit seventh in the English league after 13 rounds of matches; their preparations see them face Hampstead & Westminster next on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release