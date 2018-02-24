

Photo by Duncan Gray



Dundee Wanderers had a tough opening day of EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup 2018 losing both matches against strong European opposition.





The club is hosting the tournament at DISC as some of the world’s top indoor players come to Dundee. Wanderers end day 1 bottom of Pool A and face Germans UHC Hamburg tomorrow before the latter stages of the tournament.

Club Campo de Madrid 8-2 Dundee Wanderers



It was a strong start by Wanderers who set off on a number of fleeting attacks to put the Spaniards under early pressure.



The team from Madrid soon settled however and five minutes into the half they opened the scoring when Rebecca Grote spun and slid it under Carmin Dow for the goal.



It went to 2-0 after a quick move down the right saw the attacker move past the advancing goalkeeper and left Lucia Lopez- Alonso with a tap in for 2-0.



Wanderers pulled when back soon after. The Taysiders scored through a slick finish by Amy Snelle slipping the ball under the goalkeeper from a long pass to make it 2-1, before calling a time out.



Catriona Roberts very nearly equalised after snatching the ball from a defender, she stepped forward and slid the ball just past the left post.



Before long it went 3-1 from a penalty corner, Gil Empar picked out the top right corner with a delightful finish.



It went 4-1 soon after. Another penalty corner was blocked prompting the Spaniards to rebuild another opportunity, they worked the ball left and set up Laura Barrios for the goal



Wanderers made another strong start in the second half, looking comfortable in possession and positive in attack. They were soon hit by a sucker punch however when Madrid tore forward and scored to make it 5-1. The ball was slipped under Dow who came charging out to the right, and it was tapped home by Beatriz Perez Lagunas to put the team from Spain well in front.



Then a lovely finish by Grote from the right of the D made it 6-1, her second of the match.



Wanderers pulled one back from a penalty corner, Sam Sangster slammed the ball low into the backboard to make it 6-2.



Madrid was then awarded a penalty stroke, which Dow saved well at her right post with her leg guard to keep Madrid on six.



They wouldn’t be denied a seventh for long and it went to 7-2 when Lopez Alonso finished clinically after a series of saves by Dow.



Barrios made it 8-2 just before full time, deflecting home from a nice pass from the left flank.



SV Arminen 1-0 Dundee Wanderers



It was a good start to the match again for wanderers in their second match of EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup 2018 in Dundee. The team looked comfortable in possession and were working hard to control the match in the early stages.



The first opportunity fell to SV Arminen’s Marie Hahnenkamp. A penalty corner routine saw her shoot wide of left post.



The first chance for Wanderers came after some lovely skill by Emily Dark, she went past a succession of players and passed into the D, but the Arminen defence mopped up well.



The next chance for a goal prompted an excellent save by Carmin Dow from an Arminen penalty corner, the keeper charged out and blocked spectacularly.



Seconds later the goal came and was scored by Lucia Graser. A long pass for forward found Graser and she turned and struck the ball low into the net. 1-0.



The second half was very competitive but void of clear opportunities for either side. Neither side took control of the contest, but it was Wanderers who needed a goal.



It was only in the closing stages where an opportunity presented itself, and it came through a Wanderers penalty corner. Dark struck it well but it was saved low by the rushing goalkeeper to keep the Scots at bay.



A frantic end to the match saw Wanderers try their best to unlock the Arminen defence but the Austrians held firm and took the victory against the hosts.



Scottish Hockey Union media release