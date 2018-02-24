s2h team



Return of injury-recovered Women hockey stars and debut of youngster on the men's front mark what seems to be a busy and crucial February for Indian hockey.





Recovering completely from injuries, time tested stars forward Poonam Rani and defender Deepika Thakur have been included in the year's first international outing for women, a test series against superior South Korea.



Its perhaps first time India will be playing Test Series against South Korea on their soils, though India used to be a regular in the now abandoned Telecom Cup.



In the forthcoming Korea Tour that will be held between March 3 – 12, will see five matches against the hosts at the Jinchun National Athletic Centre, Jinchun, Korea.



On the men's front, three youngsters Sumit, Anand Lakra and Mandeep Mor (younger brother of Pardeep Mor) will be making their senior international debut while Sardar Singh has been recalled to lead the side. They will be moving to Malaysia to take part in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Both the recall of Sardar Singh and the bunch of debutantes occupy the analysts' mind.



Men's side has two youngsters in goal, Suraj Karkera and Vivke Pathak, while experienced Savita Punia is rested with a new face Swati taking her place for Korea tour.



MEN'S TEAM FOR AZLAN SHAH CUP

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: S.K. Uthappa, Sardar Singh (Captain), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (Junior), Shilanand Lakra.



WOMEN'S TEAM FOR SOUTH KOREA TOUR

Goalkeepers 1. Rajani Etimarpu 2. Swati

Defenders 3. Deepika Thakur, 4. Sunita Lakra (VC), 5. Deep Grace Ekka, 6. Suman Devi Thoudam, 7. Gurjit Kaur, 8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders: 9. Monika, 10. Namita Toppo, 11. Nikki Pradhan, 12. Neha Goyal, 13. Lilima Minz, 14. Udita

Forwards: 15. Rani Rampal(C), 16. Vandana Katariya 17. Lalremsiami, 18. Navjot Kaur, 19. Navneet Kaur, 20. Poonam Rani.



