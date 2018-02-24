



CHULA VISTA, Calif - To finish out the U.S. Women's National Team's West Coast training block, the squad is in the middle of a four-game closed test series against northern neighbors, Canada. Using these matches to emphasize development and growth, USA is giving younger athletes, even some on the U-21 USWNT and Development Squad, the chance in an international competition. The USWNT's final two matches of the series against Canada will take place on Saturday and Sunday.





Game 1: USA 3, CAN 4



In the first game of the four-game test series, Canada came away victorious following a late surge by the U.S. Women's National Team.



Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) opened up the scoring in the 11th minute off a penalty stroke. The opportunity came when Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), deflected it past Canada's goalkeeper and into a defender on the goal line resulting in the call.



Canada's Stephanie Norlander added one back in the 24th minute resulting in a halftime score of 1-1.



In her debut, Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.) out USA ahead five minutes into the third quarter after driving the right baseline and putting it through the goal keeper. Canada went on to score three unanswered goals, two from Natalie Sourisseau and one from Brienne Stairs, to grab a 4-2 lead. The USWNT continued to fight and in the 59th minute was successful off a penalty corner when Ali Froede's (Burke, Va.) direct sweep went stick side of the goalkeeper. The final score stood at USA 3, Canada 4.

The USWNT's post-game and debrief focused on growth and awareness throughout the four game series and the importance of connection.



A special congratulations goes to USWNT athletes Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) and Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.) recorded their first international cap for Team USA during this match.





Mary Beth Barham & Margaux Paolino



Game 1 Roster: Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Amanda Dinunzio (State College, Pa.), Stefanie Fee (Virginia Beach, Va.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.)



Game 2: USA 1, CAN 2



Upon the start of the second game, USA looked front footed and ready to contest everything as outlets were strong which allowed a lot of upfield connections. The red, white and blue looked to play into the pockets and kick the ball back out to help generate numbers up attack. The connecton continued early on and resulted in a few decent attacking circle entries. On the other end, Canada defended well and limited USA's conversion rate.



West scored first in the 7th minute off an assist from rookie Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.). The goal came from a USA baseline entry, which Canada tried to turnover, but USA regained possession and found a pass across the net that West one touched into the back of the goal. The first half closed with USA holding a 1-0 lead.



It took until the 50th minute of play for Canada to tally a goal which came from a right baseline entry, where the striker threatened the goal mouth but passed the ball across the cage, where it was deflected multiple times and finished on the back post by Kate Wright. Just two minutes later, Canada grabbed the lead off a penalty corner that was pushed past the flyer and teed up and hit out of mid air by Brienne Stairs past the goalkeeper. As the game neared the end, USA pushed forward with a lot of potential attacking opportunity but their chances were met by a tough Canada defense. The final score stood with USA losing 1-2.



Another highlight in the second game was that USWNT athletes Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.) and Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) received their first international cap.





Laura Hurff & Tara Vittese



Game 2 Roster: Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Stefanie Fee (Virginia Beach, Va.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilimington, Del.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne), Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.)



The U.S. Women’s National Team will host Chile in a four-game test series at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from April 9-14. For more information on this series, including ticket sales, check out the official USWNT vs. Chile, presented by Citi, Event Page.



