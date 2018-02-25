

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Oriol Peremiquel and Sébastien Commeyne officially launched Scorrd this week, a social platform dedicated to field hockey and backed by the European Hockey Federation.





The platform contributes to building a hockey community, by enabling hockey players, coaches and clubs to connect with each other on a worldwide level.



Open to players as well as to coaches and clubs, both on a professional and recreational level, Scorrd will allow users to create a profile by filling in their personal hockey data such as club history, achievements, references, videos, images, field position, club location and much more.



Members can connect with each other and discover peers in their community. Moreover, a filter will allow members to search by age, gender, skills, category, nationality and more, to open up new opportunities.



Co-founder Peremiquel (pictured) has previously played in eight seasons of the Euro Hockey League, playing in the first six seasons with Atletic Terrassa and then lining out for two seasons with KHC Dragons.



As such, he is in a great position to see the need for such a development: “Both of us, as passionate hockey players, encountered a lack of transparency and difficulties to find relevant information about hockey.



“As hockey is growing at an impressive pace, we want to help players and coaches to get in touch with clubs. Moreover, we are convinced that building one community where all hockey people can connect easily, can promote the sport and open up the hockey market worldwide.”



Scorrd is a combination of a social network, a transfer marketplace and a news feed for field hockey. The platform can be used by either players, who are looking for a new club or to play abroad, or by coaches in search of their next challenge or clubs looking to strengthen their line up for the upcoming season.



It is also a way to get to know each other and stay connected and informed about the world of hockey. Integrating hockey brands, federations and events, such as camps and tournaments will make Scorrd a reference for the worldwide hockey community.



“The EHF is impressed by the vision of Scorrd and its founders has of connecting hockey players and clubs. It is a platform that will strengthen ties within the hockey community and assist both players and clubs connect in an open and transparent fashion. Club hockey is at the heart of European hockey so it’s a natural fit for EHF to be supportive of this initiative.” says Angus Kirkland, Director General of EHF.



In June 2017, Sébastien and Oriol launched research to discover the wishes and needs of players, coaches and clubs. With relevant data and insights, they started to build a platform. The first landing page went live in December 2017.



More than 700 players, 100 coaches and 60 clubs from more than 30 countries, pre-registered to the platform. This includes worldwide ambassadors such as Thomas Briels (Belgium), Sander Baart (The Netherlands), Georgina Oliva (Spain), David Harte (Ireland), Selin Oruz (Germany), Brent Livermore (Australia) and many more.



"Scorrd has the possibility to revolutionise the hockey community we all love. It can change people's lives and help find new challenges and opportunities for everyone who is up for it. I am really excited to see how Scorrd will change the hockey community forever," comments Thomas Briels, the Belgian men's national team captain.



** Find out more information and register on www.scorrd.com



Euro Hockey League media release