

More experience: Mohamad Akimullah Anuar Esook (left) is one of the three Thunderbolt players who have shown maturity in the MHL.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) are a dependable power source when it comes to producing the country’s future talents.





They invested in a hockey development programme 11 years ago and it has produced four Thunderbolt teams – Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI), Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS), Anderson of Ipoh and Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP.



The teams have shown results in the Under-19 Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with BJSS-Thunderbolt winning the Division One league title last year.



All four also qualified for the semi-finals in the overall Cup with SSTMI winning it.



The four Thunderbolts will start as favourites again to win the Division One and overall title this year in the MJHL, which begins on March 7.



The others in the fray are Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ)-Tigers, Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak), Young Lions, SSMS Resilient, Datuk Bentara Titanium and SSTMI Juniors.



Tenaga Nasional chief coach Nor Saiful Zai­ni said Thunderbolt had dominated the MJHL and also played their part in producing players for the national junior and seniors teams.



“We’ll continue with our development work as we want to produce many talents,” said Nor Saiful, who is also the project coordinator for the Thunderbolt programme.



Nor Saiful said he was pleased with a few of the junior players for showing they could hold their own against experienced foreign players in the recent senior Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



“A few of them have been called up to join the national development squad and this augurs well for our Thunderbolt programme,” said the former national player.



The Thunderbolt players who have shown their maturity in the MHL are Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Syarman Mat Tee and Arif Sabron.



