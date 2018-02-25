By Aftar Singh





Too strong: UiTM players and officials celebrating after winning the President Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT are on a roll in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





They have won two titles in six days to earn a promotion to the Premier Division next year.







Yesterday, they bagged their first-ever President Cup title by defeating Politeknik-KPT 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final after both teams failed to break a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Last week, UiTM lifted the Division One league title, also beating Politeknik (3-1).



Muhd Shahfirul Aqmal Mohd Saiful, Mohd Nor Aqmal Abdul Gaffar, Muhd Azwar Abdul Rahman and Mohd Asraf Zulzali were the scorers during the penalty shootout for UiTM.



Politeknik converted through Choi Jin-young and Mohamed Shazwi Rani.



Politeknik, powered by five South Koreans, drew first blood as early as the third minute when Choi Jin-young dribbled past two players in the semi-circle before squaring to Oh Se-yong, who easily pushed the ball past goalkeeper Mohd Adi Farzi Abdul Rahim.



UiTM fought back to equalise in the 20th minute through forward Muhd Azwar Abdul Rahman, who collected a loose ball before scoring.



The Star of Malaysia