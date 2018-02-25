By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lived dangerously before edging Politeknik 4-2 in shoot-out to lift the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) President's Cup title Saturday.





The match ended 1-1, when Politeknik's South Korean Oh Seyong shocked UiTM in the third minute with a field goal, but Azwar Rahman's 20th minute strike was enough to take the final to shoot-out.



UiTM had trusted former women's national coach K. Gobinathan as their coach and he was delighted to take them into the Premier Division next season.



"We had planned to win and play in the Premier Division next season and my players really did the university proud.



"We had many on the injured list and that's why the final turned out to be our hardest game this season," said Gobinathan.



UiTM kept a straight record to lift the League title, and even though they had to go into shoot-out for the President's Cup, Gobinathan was delighted.



"We had trained for a shoot-out and it really helped. It was a tensed moment for us, but we achieved our target and that's what counts," said Gobinathan.



In the bronze playoff, Nur Rahul Hrsikesa's solitary goal helped Kedah to beat Ipoh City Counil.



President's Cup: Final -- UiTM 1 Politeknik 1 (UitM win 4-2 in shoot-out); Third-Fourth: Kedah 1 Ipoh City Counil 0.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey