In a day of close results, Grange have lost a little ground on Bromac Kelburne in men`s National League 1 while Edinburgh University retained pole position in the women`s league with a narrow 2-1 win over city neighbours Watsonians.





It looked curtains for Grange when Gavin Byers and then Paul Martin scored for Grove Menzieshill in the first minute of each half. But the Edinburgh side were not to be humbled, with six minutes left Irishman Frank Ryan gave them a lifeline when he slid the ball home following a goalmouth scramble. A share of the points was finally secured with the last touch of the contest, Grange captain Cammie Fraser fired home a loose ball in the Grove Menzieshill circle for a belated share of the points.



Bromac Kelburne took on Clydesdale at Glasgow Green and the champions took the points with a close 2-1 win. After an even opening spell Kelburne were awarded three consecutive penalty corners, at the last one Ben Peterson found the net with a low drag flick to open the scoring. Kelburne doubled their tally, Gary Maitles was allowed to progress along the bye-line and he took advantage of his freedom to slide the ball home at the near post. Clydesdale pulled one back with a clever deflection by Walker – no more than the Titwood side deserved. Clydesdale pressed for the equaliser but Kelburne held out for the narrow victory.



At Auchenhowie hat-tricks by Brad Hughes and Steven Percy gave second bottom Uddingston a 6-3 win over Western Wildcats, as a result the Lanarkshire side move up to seventh in the table.



Inverleith picked up their second point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Edinburgh University. John Martin put them ahead at the interval but the students levelled through Alan Oldham in the second half.





The close results continued as Edinburgh University held on to pole position in women`s National League 1 with a 2-1 win over city rivals Watsonians, Caitlin Girdwood scored both their goals.



Elsewhere, Milne Craig Clydesdale Western beat bottom side Kelburne 9-0 away from home, Alex Wilson scored a hat-trick while there were doubles for Jen Eadie and Lexi Sabatelli.



A penalty corner strike from Catriona Booth was sufficient to give Western Wildcats the three points against Glasgow High Kelvinside in a close but scrappy contest.



Taysiders Grove Menzieshill remain in second spot after the restart of the league after a Jude McMullan strike gave them a slender win over Grange.



