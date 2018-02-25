

Clifton Robinsons goalkeeper Louisa Bell prepares to save a shot from Surbiton's Hannah Martin. Credit Peter Smith



Surbiton went back to the top of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division after winning 3-1 at Clifton Robinsons, as rivals the University of Birmingham saw their match at East Grinstead postponed.





A frozen pitch forced the postponement of the match at Saint Hill Road, which gave Surbiton the chance to take back the lead they lost seven days earlier.



Hollie Pearn-Webb gave Surbiton the lead from a penalty corner after just six minutes, and although Abi Porter levelled for the hosts, Surbiton went on to win with Sarah Page and Georgie Twigg scoring from open play after 47 and 54 minutes respectively.



Bowdon Hightown’s Tara Melvin scored the only goal of the game as the Jaffa Super 6s indoor champions beat battling Canterbury.



Elsewhere, Holcombe and Buckingham fought out a close 3-3 draw on Saturday evening, with Holcombe remaining third while Buckingham’s play-off hopes remain alive as they sit fifth in the table.



Ellie Watton gave Holcombe the lead after 20 minutes, but Buckingham levelled ten minutes later, Abbie Brant scoring from open play.



Watton’s second goal shortly after half time gave the home side the lead, and although Eloise Laity added another Buckingham, four minutes later Holcombe were back in front with Tanya Britz the scorer.



But in the last few seconds Lauren Thomas gave Buckingham a share of the spoils from a penalty corner.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Two goals from Katrin Budd helped Swansea City beat leaders Trojans 2-0 in the Investec Conference West – but they still top the table after rivals Stourport and Reading could only draw.



A win for Stourport could’ve seen them leapfrog Trojans, but they went behind to a Fran Clements goal, and it wasn’t until the 68th minute that they pulled back level through Sarah Parkinson-Mills.



Swansea are still fourth after their dramatic win, but are now one of four teams separated by just three points in a conference that looks set to go down to the wire.



Elsewhere, relegation rivals Team Bath Buccaneers and Cannock drew 2-2, while Gloucester City were 2-0 winners at Oxford Hawks and Isca and Olton & West Warwicks drew 1-1.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Runaway leaders Beeston notched up another win in the Investec Women’s Conference North, beating the University of Durham 3-0 to remain nine points clear at the top of the table.



Esme Burge opened the scoring with a field goal after seven minutes, and Lauren Burrell doubled their lead three minutes later, again from open play. And Beeston’s third and final goal came on 19 minutes, Nina Apoola finding the net.



A strong defensive performance from bottom of the table Liverpool Sefton wasn’t enough for them to take the points, as Annie Mills’ seventh minute penalty corner goal gave second-placed Brooklands-Poynton the win.



A goal with eight minutes from the end by Rachel Greenwood was enough for Fylde to win 1-0 at fellow strugglers Wakefield, while Ben Rhydding lost out to Timperley 2-0.



And honours were even in the mid-table clash between Sutton Coldfield and Loughborough Students, which ended 2-2.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Leaders Hampstead & Westminster secured a 6-0 victory for the second week in a row, beating hosts Barnes in the Investec Conference East.



Two goals from Louise Radford plus others from Emily Maguire, Sarah Robertson, Amy Askew and Joyce Esser helped Hampstead notch their 13th league win in 14 games this season.



Second-placed Wimbledon were drawing 1-1 with St Albans at half time, but a second half blitz saw them run out 5-1 winners. Olympic gold medal winning Crista Cullen scored twice for Wimbledon, while others came from Suzy Petty, Eliza Brett and Kate Maxey.



Goals from Jordan Homann and Lisa Williamson helped Cambridge City secure a good 2-1 away win at Harleston Magpies, while Pippa Woodrow’s 27th minute goal gave Southgate a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Chelmsford.



And Sevenoaks were 1-0 winners over Bedford, Katy Warrington scoring their goal.



England Hockey Board Media release