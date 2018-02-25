



It was another tough day for Dundee Wanderers at Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Dundee. Wanderers lost their final match of Pool A and entered Pool C to battle against relegation. They were then defeated by 6-2 GHC RITM Grodno of Belarus, a result that left the Scots hosts bottom of Pool C on one point.





UHC Hamburg 4-0 Dundee Wanderers



Dundee Wanderers finished bottom of Pool A after a 4-0 defeat against UHC Hamburg at the Women’s EHF EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Dundee.



It was a fast start to the game with UHC pressing and Wanderers playing on the counter attack.



The first clear chance of the match went to UHC with an early penalty corner, but it was well saved by Carmin Dow who stood tall in goal to block.



The opening goal for UHC came soon enough and it was from another penalty corner. This time the ball sailed into the top left corner by Roda Muller Weiland to make it 1-0.



The Germans were putting Wanderers under real pressure as the half progressed, intercepting passes and moving forward at pace. Dow in goal did well to halt attacks by springing forward to block attacks.



It went to 2-0 with UHC’s fourth penalty corner of the match. This time the ball was slammed into the bottom left corner by Katharina Otte.



It was 3-0 just after half time. The ball trundled over the line after it was squeezed past Dow by Otte. Then almost immediately it was 4-0, Otte again scoring to complete her hat trick.



As the half progressed a penalty flick was awarded to the Germans. The effort was well saved low to the left by Dow, this was followed by a succession of great saves by the keeper while the German’s went on the hunt for a fifth.



A late penalty corner opportunity for Wanderers was well defended and it ended 4-0 with Wanderers set to face GHC RITM Grodno in the relegation pool.

3 February 2018 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth.



Dundee Wanderers 2-6 GHC RITM Grodno



Dundee Wanderers lost 6-2 to GHC RITM Grodno of Belarus, a result that left the Scots bottom of Pool C on one point.



A penalty corner was awarded to Grodno after two minutes and it resulted in the opening goal. Volha Shyntar was the scorer, slamming the ball into the bottom right corner.



Grodno started the game well, playing a high press with Wanderers at half court.



A second goal for Grodno soon arrived in the fourth minute; Natallia Mazyrka from wide left in the D picked her spot superbly.



Ruth Blaikie then pulled one back for Wanderers; she popped up in the middle of the D to tap home under pressure.



Then Yuliya Kuhanskaya made it 3-1 with a flick from the top of the D to restore the two-goal advantage.



Wanderers set off on a great break by Emily Dark, surging all the way down the court, but she was unable to get her shot away.



Grodno forced Carmin Dow into two great saves within seconds by Dow, as Wanderers withstood the attacks.



The Taysiders almost pulled one back when Cat Roberts spun and shot, but her effort hit the post.



Kuhanskaya then scored her second of the match for Grodno to make it 4-1 from a slick corner routine.



Sviatlana Bahushevic scored a fifth after hitting Wanderers on the break. Dark was in the Grodno D and shot just past the post before a Grodno counter attack saw a goal for Bahushevic.



Hanna Sauko popped up unmarked at the far post to knock in a sixth within a minute of the fifth to give her side a strong lead at half time.



Wanderers came out for the second half hunting goals and nearly got one early doors when Dark ran through one-on-one with Tatsiana Kechan, but the keeper came out on top.



A succession of penalty corners couldn’t find the net for Wanderers until they were awarded a penalty stroke when one hit a defender’s foot. Dark stepped up to hit it and converted well to make the score 6-2.



There were chances for Dark and Blaikie but the Dundonians couldn’t find any more goals and it was the Belarussians who took the vital win.



Scottish Hockey Union media release