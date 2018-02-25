

Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo, worldsportpics.com



It’s been an incredible day for midfielder Anita McLaren who celebrated her 250th international in style as the Vantage Black Sticks Women downed Argentina 3-2 in the third test.





After dropping the opening two games in Buenos Aires, the Kiwis showed determination to fight back and secure a come from behind victory.



Shiloh Gloyn scored a well-deserved double thanks to a second minute penalty corner and 38th minute field goal, while Argentina led 2-1 at halftime after a Julieta Jankunas brace.



McLaren proved the hero with less than a minute remaining, delivering the game winning blow from the field to complete a memorable clash.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was pleasing to see his side improve following on from game one and two.



“It was a much improved performance today. The girls played with good structure and we were able to control Argentina’s attack much better than previous games,” he said.



“It was great to see the girls fight hard today and apply some of the details we have been talking about.”



The Vantage Black Sticks are back up against Argentina at 10:00am (NZ time) tomorrow in the fourth of five tests.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 3 (Shiloh Gloyn 2, Anita McLaren)

ARGENTINA: 2 (Julieta Jankunas 2)

Halftime: Argentina 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release