Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) president Tochi Tarlochan Gill is no more, he died on February 24 2018 in India after battling with a heart problem for over two years.



Chipambano Mbewe





Gill: No more



HAM Administration Manager Benjamin Chaura confirmed to Nyasa Times that Tochi Gill who served as HAM president for morethan 35 years developed a heart problem in 2016 and since then he has been in and out of hospital in India.





According to Chaura he described Gill’s death as a big blow to the whole hockey family as he was a pillar of the sport who gave his life to serve hockey in Malawi.



“This is a sad development to us and as HAM we will miss his dedicated services to the sport because he devoted his life to hockey and at times he used his personal resources to support the association.



“He was very influential in not only to hockey but to the community as a whole. Honestly, hockey has lost a very humble, loving and selfless person and there will never be another person like him in the history

of hockey,” said Chaura.



He added that the hockey fratenity will remember Tochi Gill as a godfather of hockey who under his leadership helped to make the sport known in the country.



In December 2017 Tochi Gill won as the president again after he went unopposed and he won the seat while in absential during the HAM Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.



Before he joined hockey mainstream administration Tochi Gill played for Indian Hockey Sports Club where he helped the team to win more trophies.



He was born and grown in Malawi over 60 years ago but his parents were originated from India.



Gill is survived by two children.



The Nyasa Times