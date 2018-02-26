Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee, in its last meeting, had decided to have a three division Junior Hockey League (JHL) this season.





However, due to lack of entries, as many teams opted out -- the Competitions Committee decided to only hold a two division tournament.



A few Competitions Committee members are baffled with the decision, as their last meeting was held on June 10, and even this year's JHL rules had a three division tournament (to be created).



"So who decided to revoke the earlier decision, as the MHC Competitions Committee has not met since the last meeting in June 10, 2017?," questioned a member of the committee who declined to be named.



Competitions Committee manager Brian Fernandez said: "We could not hold a three division tournament because of lack of entries, and also the JHL will take a break for the National Under-16, as well as the Youth Olympics to allow players from some teams to represent their states as well as the country.



"Due to the prolonged tournament, it was decided that the JHL will not be held on a three division format as agreed earlier."



When asked the date of their last meeting, Brian said it was sometime last year but he could not remember the month or date.



"It was last year, but I can't remember the exact month or date. The information is in my office and I can only check it on Monday," said Brian.



The Competitions Committee chairman is George Koshy, and a member said the last meeting he attended was in June 10, last year.



