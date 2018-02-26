

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Holcombe put a big dent in Hampstead & Westminster's playoff hopes in England when they ran up a 3-2 win against the Londoners





Nicholas Bandurak, Daniel Webster and Matthew Rees-Gibbs were the scorers for Holcombe while Chris Cargo and Matt Guise Brown scored consolation goals for Hampstead.



Wimbledon boosted their play-off ambitions with a 4-1 win over East Grinstead. Peter Small, Ben Arnold, Iain Lewers and Ed Horler scored their goals with Ashley Jackson on target for East Grinstead.



A hat-trick from Gareth Andrew helped Beeston beat Canterbury 6-3on Sunday and keep the pressure on leaders Surbiton.



With Surbiton’s match at Reading being postponed on Saturday night due to a frozen pitch, second-placed Beeston took full advantage and closed the gap to just one point, although the leaders do have a game in hand.



Andrew completed his hat-trick in the first half, and with Richard Lawrence also scoring they were 4-3 ahead at half time, with James Oates, Craig Boyne and Michal Nowakowski scoring for bottom of the table Canterbury.



But after the break Beeston dug in and extended their lead thanks to goals from Lucas Garcia Alcade and Robbie Gleeson.



Euro Hockey League media release