

Gareth Andrew celebrates the second of his three goals against Canterbury. Credit David Kissman



A hat-trick from Gareth Andrew helped Beeston beat Canterbury 6-3 in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday – and keep the pressure on leaders Surbiton.





With Surbiton’s match at Reading being postponed on Saturday night due to a frozen pitch, second-placed Beeston took full advantage and closed the gap to just one point, although the leaders do have a game in hand.



Andrew completed his hat-trick in the first half, and with Richard Lawrence also scoring they were 4-3 ahead at half time, with James Oates, Craig Boyne and Michal Nowakowski scoring for bottom of the table Canterbury.



But after the break Beeston dug in and extended their lead thanks to goals from Lucas Garcia Alcade and Robbie Gleeson.



There were also plenty of goals at Brooklands MU as they took on fellow strugglers Sevenoaks and ran out 8-4 winners.



The goal scoring started with Peter Flanagan’s strike on 10 minutes and the floodgates opened with Brooklands 4-1 up at the break thanks to a second from Flanagan and contributions from Richard Slater and Peter Cornell. Tim Warrington scored for Sevenoaks to pull one back.



There were more goals in the second half with a brace from David Flanagan and efforts from Ross Hall and Thomas Lush clinching the win for Brooklands, while Mike Barber, Tom Samuel and Andrew Ross scored for Sevenoaks.



Reading being out of action gave Hampstead & Westminster the chance to push into the play-off place but their 3-2 defeat at Holcombe put paid to that.



Nicholas Bandurak, Daniel Webster and Matthew Rees-Gibbs were the scorers for Holcombe while Chris Cargo and Matt Guise Brown scored consolation goals for Hampstead.



Wimbledon boosted their play-off ambitions with a 4-1 win over East Grinstead. Peter Small, Ben Arnold, Iain Lewers and Ed Horler scored their goals with Ashley Jackson on target for East Grinstead.



Men’s Conference East



A goal with two minutes from the end from Will Anderton helped West Herts secure their first league win of the season, beating relegation rivals Chichester 2-1.



Callum Till had given them the lead just before half time, and although Luke Emmett levelled for Chichester, West Herts hit back to cling on to their hopes of avoiding the drop.



At the other end of the table, leaders Oxted were 2-1 winners at Richmond with Andy Cornick and Sam Driver scoring their goals.



Second-placed Southgate also had a good away win, beating Old Georgians 2-0 with Giulio Ferrini and Simeon Bird scoring their goals early in the second half.



Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove edged to a 3-2 win over Old Loughtonians, while Teddington were 5-2 winners against Cambridge City, with Chris Seddon and Andrew Pett scoring two each.



Men’s Conference West



Isca gave their survival chances a boost in the Conference West with a shock 5-0 defeat of third-placed University of Birmingham.



John Wright tucked away two penalty strokes and also converted from a penalty corner to complete a hat-trick. Ben Crocker had opened the scoring after just three minutes and Dave King scored Isca’s other. They are now on 11 points, five points above Cheltenham who lost 6-2 at Olton & West Warwicks.



Cardiff & Met kept the pressure on the leaders the University of Exeter with a 2-0 win over Team Bath Buccaneers, Ioan Wall and Callum Stanley both on target.



The University of Exeter are four points clear after beating Fareham 4-2, while Clifton Robinsons are still bottom after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Havant.



Men’s Conference North



It’s tight at the bottom of the Men’s Conference North with only five points separating the bottom six teams.



A 4-0 win over Cannock saw Doncaster jump from ninth to sixth in the table, goals coming from Daniel West, Jonathan Powell, Andrew Appleton and Josh Pettinger.



At the other end of the table the University of Nottingham remain five points clear after a 3-1 defeat of hosts Leeds.



Bowdon are second on goal difference after beating Deeside Ramblers 2-0, while Loughborough Students are third after a 4-2 win at Sheffield Hallam. In the day’s other match, the University of Durham beat bottom club Preston 4-0.



England Hockey Board Media release