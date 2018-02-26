Dundee Wanderers lost their final match of Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup against HC Rotweiss Wettingen. The result means Scotland has lost its place in the top women’s indoor tournament and will play for promotion next season.





Wanderers attacked from the opening of the match but a defensive error cost them early in the contest. A loose pass across the back by Wanderers was picked up by the Wettingen press and Stephanie Walti scored the opener to take advantage of the error.



Another defensive error provided Karin Bugmann with the chance to double the lead, she squeezed the ball home to make it 2-0 for Wettingen.



Wanderers continued to play positively but a swift counter attack for Wettingen saw Jessica Aebi put the ball into an unguarded goal for 3-0



There was a fourth a short time later when the ball was slipped under Carmin Dow in the Wanderers goal by Raffaela Triebold to make it 4-0.



A penalty corner was struck low into the bottom left corner by Walti to make it 5-0 with two minutes of the half to play. Her second goal of the match.



The second half didn’t produce the goals of the first, but there was no less entertainment as both sides went out to try and dominate.



The half was a terrific game played at speed and with a commitment to attack from both sides.



Wettingen had the best of the chances and shot narrowly wide of the target on a couple of occasions.



With just seconds remaining Aebi scored the game’s final goal and a sixth for Wettingen. She squeezed a penalty corner strike through the goalkeeper’s legs for a comprehensive victory in Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup.



Scottish Hockey Union media release