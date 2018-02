The training camp for the national hockey team for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Gold Coast, Australia from 4th to 15th April, will be established at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi from 01 March.





Chief Selector Islahuddin announced the names of the following 32 probables who have been directed to report on February 28 to the manager of the Pakistan team Hassan Sardar.



PROBABLES:

Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, M.Irfan Sr, Faisal Qadir, Mubashar Ali, Aleem Bilal, Tazeemul Hassan, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abubakr Mahmood, Tauseeq Arshad, M.Rizwan Sr, Shafqat Rasool, Dilbar, Shan Irshad, M.Irfan Jr, Rana Sohail, Ateeq Arshad, Samiullah, Azfar Yaqoob, Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Arslan Qadir, Shajeeh Ahmad, Umar Bhutta, M.Rizwan Jr, Atif Mushtaq, Umar Hamdi, Taimoor Malik, Tasawwar Abbas, Khizer & Junaid Kamal



PHF Media release