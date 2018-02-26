By Aftar Singh





Country first: Friends Fitri Saari (left) and Gonzalo Peillat will be on opposing sides in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



KUALA LUMPUR: Fitri Saari and Gonzalo Peillat are friends and teammates in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). But, they will turn foes at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 3-10.





While midfielder Fitri will be out to add bite to Malaysia’sattack, Peillat – the world’s top penalty corner specialist – will be strutting his stuff for Argentina in the six-nation tournament.



Fitri formed an exciting combination with Peillat for Terengganu in the MHL this year.



The Argentinian defender played a big role in Terengganu’s Premier Division league success in his MHL debut and even bagged the top scorer award with 16 goals.



Fitri said helooked forward to playing against his accomplished Terengganu teammate.



“He’s a great player and friend but I’ll be playing against him in Ipoh. It’ll be a challenge for the national team to stop him from scoring goals from his powerful drag flicks,” said Fitri, who has 103 international caps.



The 25-year-old Peillat has featured 130 times for Argentina and scored a whopping 150 goals. He netted 11 goals in Argentina’s gold-medal winning campaign in the 2016 Rio Olympics.



