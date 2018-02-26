

Striker Michaela Curtis made her 50th appearance for New Zealand, in their 5-0 loss to Argentina. PHOTOSPORT



The New Zealand women's Black Sticks have lost their five-test series against Argentina.





The hosts comfortably won the fourth match of the series 5-0, in Buenos Aires, to take an unassailable 3-1 lead, ahead of the final test on Wednesday.



Argentina, the world's third-ranked side, scored almost immediately through Rocio Sanchez, before Magdalena Fernandez added a second goal in just the 13th minute.



A strong passage of play starting late in the third quarter saw the hosts add a further three goals in the space of six minutes, with Julieta Jankunas, Sofia Toccalino and Delfina Merino all finding the back of the net.



New Zealand are ranked fourth in the world, but couldn't manage a repeat of Sunday's 3-2 win.



"It was a very disappointing result after our solid team performance yesterday," Black Sticks head coach Mark Hager said.



"Argentina's strikers really hurt us today, which highlights why they are regarded as some of the world's best."



Stuff