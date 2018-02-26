

Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo, worldsportpics.com



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have been handed a heavy 5-0 defeat by hosts Argentina in the fourth test in Buenos Aires.





It was a dominant display by the world number three ranked side who led 2-0 at halftime before pouring on another three goals in the final 20 minutes.



The result sees Argentina secure a series win with one test still to play having won three games against New Zealand so far along with one loss.



Argentina opened strongly and scored twice from the field in the opening quarter through Rocio Sanchez (2’) and Magdalena Fernandez (13’).



A strong passage of play starting late in the third quarter saw the hosts add a further three goals within the space of six minutes with Julieta Jankunas, Sofia Toccalino and Delfina Merino all finding the back of the net.



“It was a very disappointing result after our solid team performance yesterday,” head coach Mark Hager said.



“Argentina’s strikers really hurt us today which highlights why they are regarded as some of the world’s best.”



Striker Michaela Curtis brought up her 50th test for New Zealand during the match.



The Vantage Black Sticks have a rest day tomorrow ahead of the fifth and final test against Argentina at 10:00am (NZ time) on Wednesday.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 0



ARGENTINA: 5 (Rocio Sanchez, Magdalena Fernandez, Julieta Jankunas, Sofia Toccalino, Delfina Merino)

Halftime: Argentina 2-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release