



Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce that Banbridge Hockey Club have been awarded the right to host the EY Champions Trophy event for the next two years. The EY Champions Trophy marks the pinnacle of the domestic hockey season and provides the top teams around the country with a chance to earn those coveted European spots. With 4 teams on the men’s side and 4 teams on the women’s, it is always an action-packed weekend of the highest quality hockey with a plethora of international players lining out for their clubs.





Banbridge are proven hosts of top competitions having previously hosted the EY Champions Trophy in 2016 as well as Round 1 of the European Hockey League (EHL) in October of the same year. Their teams’ success and commitment on the pitch is mirrored by an enthusiastic and passionate club of volunteers off it, ensuring spectators and players alike are guaranteed to be treated to a top-class event.



Speaking about the announcement, Mike McKerr, Country Managing Partner, EY Ireland commented “Congratulations to Banbridge Hockey Club on being awarded the hosting of the EY Champions Trophy event. The club continues to make huge strides with the instalment of a new pitch to add to its top-class facilities and consistently proves itself as a fantastic destination for the biggest hockey fixtures. As a firm, EY is extremely proud of our continued sponsorship of Irish hockey and look forward to what promises to be a highly competitive Champions Trophy event.”



Banbridge Hockey Club President Roger Martin said "We are delighted to once again be hosting the EY Champions Trophy Weekend at Havelock Park. Those competing will be the top players from across the island of Ireland and it will be great to have such talent on display in Banbridge. With plans in place to start replacing our pitch at Havelock Park this week, hosting the EY Champions Trophy in May will be a fantastic way to launch our brand-new facility. We look forward to welcoming all the players and supporters here and it will be a big boost to the club and the whole Banbridge district. We will now be putting plans in place to ensure that once again we deliver a fantastic weekend."



Irish Hockey Association media release