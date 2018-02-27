

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Real Club de Polo moved back to the top of the Spanish league standings, jumping ahead of Club de Campo over the weekend thanks to a commanding 6-1 win over Atlético San Sebastian.





Polo burst out of the blocks to score three times in the first quarter through Max Plennevaux, Borja Llorens and Marc Reine before Peio Azkoaga got one back.



But Alex Casasayas, pictured, put Polo pretty much out of sight at half-time and he got the sixth later on, adding to one from Tomás Terradas.



Their weekend got even better when Campo – leaders for the winter break – drew with third placed Club Egara at Pla del Bon Aire for a passionate affair.



Pol Gispert opened the scoring for the hosts but the Madrid side earned a point from Leandro Tolini’s penalty corner.



Junior FC remain in fourth after their 3-1 win over CD Terrassa, keeping them three points ahead of fifth placed Atlètic Terrassa who were 2-0 winners at RS Tenis with Jan Malgosa and Santi Morera among the goals.



Euro Hockey League media release