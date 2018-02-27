By Aftar Singh





Eyes on the ball: Uniten-KPT’s Noorhayati Sirkam (left) in action against Penang Juniors’ Nurul Hafizah Azahar during their women’s league match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT lifted their second women’s league title in grand fashion.





The university team went on a scoring spree to trounce Penang Juniors 8-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



At the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, Blue Warriors came from a goal down to beat last year’s league champions Terengganu 3-1.



Uniten and Blue Warriors completed their league fixtures with 30 points from 12 matches but the university team won the league title on goal difference.



Uniten netted a whopping 66 goals and conceded 11 while Blue Warriors scored 52 and let in 10 in 12 matches.



Uniten won their maiden league title in 2015.



Uniten pocketed RM30,000 while Blue Warriors received RM20,000.



Terengganu Ladies took home RM10,000 for finishing third.



Uniten were too strong for Penang Juniors and scored through Hanis Nadiah Onn (16th, 50th), Nuraini Abdul Rashid (38th, 48th), Nurul Nabihah Mansur (41st, 57th), Ellya Syahirah Ellias (14th) and Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri (54th).



The Star of Malaysia