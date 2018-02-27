By Naqib Nor Said





Hafizuddin Othman (right) and Hairi Rahman are the two custodians being considered as a replacement for former Asian No 1 keeper S. Kumar who is now provisionally suspended for a doping offence. Pix by Hasriyasyah Sabudin



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Stephen Van Huizen will decide on his new national No 1 goalkeeper after the two international friendly matches against Olympic champions Argentina on Tuesday and Wednesday for next month’s Azlan Shah Cup.





Hafizuddin Othman and Hairi Rahman are the two custodians being considered as a replacement for former Asian No 1 keeper S. Kumar who is now provisionally suspended for a doping offence.



Van Huizen will also use both friendlies to evaluate his 27-member training squad before he picks 18 players for the annual tournament in Ipoh.



The Azlan Shah Cup starts on Saturday. Malaysia will battle Argentina, Australia, India, England and Ireland in the tournament.



Based on experience, Hafizuddin, 26, looks like a better choice as he has earned 43 caps while Hairi, 28, is at the prime of his hockey career.



Hafizuddin hopes he can impress Van Huizen against Argentina, who will have the services of World No 1 penalty corner flicker Gonzalo Peillat.



"I am aware that the matches against Argentina will decide who keeps goal for the country in Ipoh. Right now, both of us do not know who the coach favours, so we must give our best in the friendlies.



"However, I believe both of us are ready for international duty, and even though, we are still far behind Kumar, we believe we can close the gap if given more chances to play in tournaments,” said Hafizuddin.



Junior goalkeeper Zaimi Deris is the third-choice custodian in training but he is not expected to make the final squad.



