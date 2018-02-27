



It’s all change in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hero Indoor World Rankings with the two new Indoor Hockey World Cup champions, Germany women and Austria men, claiming the top spots.





Austria men became the number one ranked indoor team following their dream start to 2018. That included a golden double - the EuroHockey Indoor Championship and the Indoor Hockey World Cup titles.



They replace Germany, the team they beat in the final in Berlin, at the top, with their European neighbours slipping one place to number two. Czech Republic's men meanwhile made a giant leap from sixth to third while Iran are the highest ranked Asian team as they also move up the rankings from seventh to fourth.



The two biggest beneficiaries of finishing with a Indoor Hockey World Cup placing above their rankings are Belgium and Trinidad & Tobago. Belgium's sixth place finish in Berlin sees them move from 16th to 10th, while Trinidad & Tobago move from 18th to 12th on the back of their 10th place finish.



It is bad news for the Netherlands and Russia however. Netherlands failure to qualify for the Indoor World Cup has meant the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup winners have slipped to eighth, while Russia’s ninth place finish in Berlin leaves them in sixth, a drop of two places. England have also dropped down the rankings from 13th to 16th.



Switzerland move up one place to seventh; Australia – who enjoyed a great World Cup where they finished fourth – move up two places to sit at number nine. Other rising teams include South Africa (12th to 11th), Kazakhstan (16th to 13th) and Denmark (19th to 18th).



There have also been some big casualties on the back of performances in continental events. France dropped from 22nd to 39th; USA have plummeted from 15th to 42nd and Canada will be disappointed to have fallen down the rankings from 10th to 15th.



In the women’s FIH Hero Indoor World rankings it is also all change at the top. Germany have moved to number one, swapping places with the team they beat in the final -Netherlands. This is a finely tuned contest between the two indoor super powers as there is just 100 points separating the two teams.



The bronze medal won by Belarus has led to that nation moving up to third in the rankings, with Ukraine moving to fourth – a jump of three places.



One of the biggest movers in the women’s team rankings are Switzerland. A fabulous fifth place finish in the Indoor Hockey World Cup sees the European team leap up the rankings from 19th to seventh, a massive 12 places. USA continue their upward trajectory, moving eight places from 20th to 12th and Russia also move up from 17th to 10th.



Among the casualties of the revised rankings are Czech Republic who slip from third to fifth; Poland, whose eighth place in Berlin moves them from fourth to sixth; Austria, who drop from sixth to ninth; South Africa, who did not qualify for the Indoor Hockey World Cup, fall away to 16th from previous high of 10; and Canada who drop from 11 to 17.



Namibia, who were ranked at 14 move to 11, Australia sit tight at eight and Kazakhstan move up one place to 13th. All three teams achieved places above their rankings at the Indoor World Cup.



Check out the complete FIH Hero Indoor World Rankings here.



FIH site