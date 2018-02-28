By Aftar Singh





All the way: Norazlin Sumantri (in orange) is ready for action against the Blue Warriors in the semi-finals of the Vivian May Soars Cup today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Norazlin Sumantri hopes to keep her family tradition going strong in Malaysian hockey.





The Selangor-born player has represented Malaysia 85 times in the last seven years and says her brothers are her inspiration.



Her elder brother Norhizzat featured in the 2013 Junior World Cup in New Delhi while her youngest brother Norshafiq is a national player.



Norhizzat and Norshafiq also featured for Tenaga Nasional in the Premier Division of Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this year.



The 23-year-old Norazlin is a prominent midfielder in the Women’s League and today, she will play for Terengganu Ladies when the team clash with Blue Warriors in the semi-finals of the Vivian May Soars Cup (overall Cup) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Norazlin, who is in the training squad for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15, said Norhizzat encouraged her to take up hockey 13 years ago.



