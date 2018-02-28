Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Argentina power through to win final test

Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
View Comments


Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo, worldsportpics.com

The Vantage Black Sticks Women have been defeated 2-1 by hosts Argentina in the fifth and final test in Buenos Aires.



After a goalless first half, Argentina struck in the 50th minute when Martina Cavallero found space in the New Zealand circle to slip a shot past goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.

Five minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage with Magdalena Fernandez converting from open play.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Kelsey Smith gave the Kiwis a glimmer of hope when she went on a run into circle and beat the keeper from a tight angle.

Time was not on New Zealand’s side however with Argentina able to hold on and seal the series with four wins and one loss.

Head coach Mark Hager said it was a disappointing way to end the series with plenty of things to work on.

“Argentina dominated much of the game, especially in the first half and we didn’t do a good job of containing them,” he said.

“Some of our work in the one-on-one contests and defence was poor but Grace had a good game and made some very important saves to keep us in the game.”

The Kiwis now travel home to New Zealand for final preparations ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games from 5-14 April.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 1 (Kelsey Smith)
ARGENTINA: 2 (Martina Cavallero, Magdalena Fernandez)
Halftime: 0-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.