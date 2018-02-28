By R. Loheswar





Malaysia’s Faiz Helmi Jali (left) in action against Argentina’s Ladislao Giancarelli at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium February 27, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif



KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia lost 3-2 to Argentina in the first of two warm-up matches at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium ahead of the Azlan Shah Cup which will takes place from March 3 to 10 .





Argentina went ahead through Lucas Vila in the 19th minute. Malaysia equalised a minute into the third quarter through Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi, before a fracas broke out between both teams.



Argentina's Juan Lopez was seen remonstrating with Aiman, seemingly claiming the Malaysian had not touched the ball before it went into the goal.



As they walked back to the halfway line, other players got involved in the ensuing argument, with Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivakdi held back by several players as he squared up to Nabil Fiqri.



After the game resumed, Argentina's penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat put Argentina ahead from their second penalty corner in the 46th minute.



Two minutes later, Lucas scored his second goal from a counter attack and in the last minute of regulation, Azri Hassan added the second goal for Malaysia.



This is the third defeat in as many matches for Malaysia against Argentina.



They lost 5-2 in the group stages at last year’s World League Round Three and then 2-1 in the semifinals.



The second warm-up game will be held at the same venue at 8pm tomorrow.



The Malay Mail