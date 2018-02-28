By Jugjet Singh



OLYMPIC champions Argentina arrived in two batches Sunday and Monday, and on Tuesday they beat Malaysia 3-2 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





But the International friendly almost turned into an international fist fight, as tempers flared when Malaysia equalised at 1-1.



And after a few minutes of pushing and shoving, which included Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi and Malaysian Faizal Shaari the match resumed.



Showing very little jet-lag after a long haul flight across the globe, Argentina scored off Lucas Vila (19th 48th) and Gonzalo Peillat in the 46th.



Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (31st) and Azri Hassan (60th) scored for Malaysia.



It was Malaysia who showed less urgency and missed sitters while the Olympic champions were deadly.



Coach Stephen van Huizen's men will play another International Friendly against Argentina Wednesday before the final 18 are selected for the Azlan Shah Cup starting Saturday.



The other teams in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh are Australia, England, India and Ireland.



Malaysia open their campaign against Ireland and are expected to face a tough time in Ipoh playing against some of the beat teams in the world in preparation for the Commonwealth Games and then the Asian Games.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey