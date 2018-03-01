by Helge Schütz





Nku Davis (right) with Andre Stadler and Amanda Moresche of Gurus Hockey Club.



NKU Davis, an international hockey coach and umpire from Trinidad and Tobago is currently in Namibia, assisting with the development of the game at grassroots and high performance levels.





He was initially invited by the coach of Gurus Hockey Club, Andre Stadler, to help with coaching at Gurus, but since his arrival in Namibia two weeks ago he has already been roped in at various levels of the game.



He has already held coaching clinics at schools and clubs, while the Namibia Hockey Union has also enlisted his services as an umpire at Premier League matches in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League.



“I met Andre in the United States where we were both coaching at a club in Pennsylvania and he asked me if I would like to come to Namibia to help with coaching at his club. I had already decided to take some time off so if I can combine a vacation with hockey than I see that as a blessing,” he said.



“I've been coaching at Gurus and also at Constantia Primary School where Andre's mother Nora is the principal. Nora is also the chairperson of Gurus, but they don't mind me helping out elsewhere, for them it's all about the development of the game in Namibia,” he said.



Although he formed part of the Trinidad and Tobago u21 training squad as a goalkeeper in 2005, it was at a coaching and administrative level that he has taken his game further.



“I went into a hockey administration role after 2005 and eventually got my international umpire FIH badge and my FIH coaching certificate,” he said.



“Since then I've coached and played in Germany and the United States, while I formed part of the Trinidad and Tobago national women's coaching squad and I also coached Barbados' women's team between 2015 and 2017. I took them to the Pan American Challenge where we came second behind Brazil, but we gained revenge at an Olympic Test event at the beginning of 2016 when we beat Brazil and won the tournament,” he said.



Davis said he has been welcomed with open arms in Namibia and was keen to share his knowledge of the game.



“It's very familiar and exciting because there is so much room for development and training. The players and coaches are eager to learn, so it's exciting for me as a coach to pass on my knowledge,” he said.



Davis has been impressed by the standard of hockey in Namibia, but said it was important to get more international exposure.



“Men's hockey in Namibia is quite strong, but what's missing is that extra bit of experience and exposure at a higher level. You have athletes who can play at a high level, but you don't have coaches who have been exposed to a higher level of competition.



“Here your players have good basic skills and they play the game at a high intensity, but they lack in terms of experience and tactics. For instance, I don't see them initiating second or third phase attacks when the first phase breaks down - they either go back to first phase or to counter-attacks,” he said.



“But this is more a problem of coaching and the lack of available knowledge. I think it will be a good idea to send your local coaches abroad, because when they come back they can affect changes much better than foreign coaches can,” he added.



Like Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago has a small players' base, but they have excelled at hockey in the Pan American region, while the men's team has qualified for the Indoor World Cup twice, finishing tenth at the most recent one in Berlin earlier this month.



Davis, however, believes that his country, and Namibia as well, who came tenth in the Women's World Cup, need to become more consistent at the highest level.



“I think our performance was good but it wasn't great. Regarding Namibia, it's no doubt a high accolade to win your continental championships and qualify for the World Cup, but they need to improve their consistency. They had a great chance to make the quarterfinals and should have closed their game out against Russia, but inconsistency is the general deficiency of developing nations,” he said.



Davis, who will be staying in Namibia until May, said he planned to conduct several development clinics during his stay.



“I'm planning to conduct a High Performance players' clinic and a High Performance coaching course, and I've also offered to do coaching seminars for high school coaches. I'll also do courses in Swakopmund at the coast and in Keetmanshoop in the south,” he said.



The Namibian