Nigel Simon



Following the disappointment of a cancelled T&T Hockey Board (T&THB) Outdoor 2017 season, this year’s league competition will flick off on Sunday March 18 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Training Ground, Mucurapo with the opening day tournament from 8am.





According to T&THB Honourary Secretary, Reyah Richardson, with the late start to the 2018 season the T&THB Competitions Committee is currently finalizing the outdoor league format in the different competing divisions.



The T&THB is ideally hopeful of completing two rounds of hockey in each of the men and women Championship Divisions, with at least one round in the Trinity Division, Under-19 Division and the Mixed Veterans’.



The decision for a second round in the other divisions will be based on time and venue availability. In all of this the local hockey board also has to ensure that the national training squads (senior men and women) are well prepared for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Baranquilla, Colombia (July 20-August 3) as our mandate is to ensure the successful completion of the outdoor domestic league competitions.



However, Richardson, a former national defender added, “We also have to be mindful that our main venue at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua is unavailable to us and we are not certain when it will become fit for use. There is an electrical situation at the facility that has to be rectified and the T&THB is unsure of the timelines for completion”.



She added, “Providing these situations continue throughout the season, the T&THB will continue to try and source other available outdoor venues while still continuing to use the Hasely Crawford Stadium venue once it is available to us.”



The TTHB was unformed by the Ministry of Sports that it was in the process of sourcing additional funds to complete the purchase of the turf at a cost $1,356,000 for the mat from German supplier Polytan to replaced the 11-year old turf at Tacarigua.



Overall, more than 40 teams from some 20 clubs, featuring approximately 200 players were affected by the recent development.



The current hockey format comprises of over 20 teams in the Open Men and Women divisions, all fielding teams in the other divisions such as the Under-19s, Trinity or Second division and the Mixed Veteran division.



The Trinidad Guardian