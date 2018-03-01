Nigel Simon





Raphael Govia - T&T’s senior men’s head hockey coach



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey team is now ranked 12th in the world according to the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hero Indoor World Rankings which released on Monday. The latest news come after T&T's 3-2 loss to Russia in the ninth placed play-off at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany on February 11.





The ‘Calypso Stickmen’ coached by former national player Raphael Govia were beaten in five of their six matches.



These included defeats four in five of their Pool A round-robin matches to three-time champions and host country Germany (10-2), Czech Republic (7-2), Poland (11-5), and Australia (7-6) before registering a first ever victory at the event, 6-4 over Kazakhstan.



Commenting on the move, T&T Hockey Board President, Douglas Camacho said the jump in the rankings was a great sign for local hockey.



“We are very satisfied with the improved rankings we were hopeful of getting into the top ten as well, but unfortunately major indoor hockey tournaments like these don’t come around too often," stated Douglas.



Prior to the tournament, the Solomon Eccles-captined T&T squad also defeated South Africa 2-1 in an official warm-up encounter after a 5-4 loss to Russia.



Austria men became the number one ranked indoor team following its dream start to 2018, by beating Germany in a shoot-out in the men’s gold medal match after also winning the EuroHockey Indoor Championship.



Austria replaced Germany at the top, with their European neighbours slipping one place to number two while Czech Republic made a giant leap from sixth to third after a fifth placed finish.



Iran are the highest ranked Asian team as they also move up the rankings from seventh to fourth after a bronze medal finish in Germany with a win over Australia.



The two biggest beneficiaries of finishing with a Indoor Hockey World Cup placing above their rankings were Belgium and T&T.



Belgium's sixth place finish in Berlin sees them climb from 16th to 10th, while the ‘Calypso Stickmen’ which captured the Pan American Indoor Hockey title with a 7-0 mauling of Argentina in Guyana last October improved from 18th to 12th on the back of its top ten finish.



However, It's bad news for the Netherlands and Russia.



Netherlands failure to qualify for the Indoor World Cup has meant the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup winners have slipped to eighth, while Russia’s ninth place finish in Berlin leaves them in sixth, a drop of two places. England also dropped down the rankings from 13th to 16th.



Switzerland move up one place to seventh; Australia – who enjoyed a great World Cup where they finished fourth – move up two places to sit at number nine. Other rising teams include South Africa (12th to 11th), Kazakhstan (16th to 13th) and Denmark (19th to 18th).



There have also been some big casualties on the back of performances in continental events.



France dropped from 22nd to 39th; USA have plummeted from 15th to 42nd and Canada will be disappointed to have fallen down the rankings from 10th to 15th.



The Trinidad Guardian