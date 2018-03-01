



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Nuraslinda Said (pic) powered Blue Warriors into the Vivian May Soars Cup final with a late goal against last year’s defending champions Terengganu Ladies.





Terengganu paid the price after their goalkeeper Mas Huzaimah Mohd Aziz failed to clear the ball and Nuraslinda calmly pushed the ball into goal in the 50th minute at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



It was a hard-fought win for Blue Warriors as Terengganu pushed them all the way until the blunder by Mas Huzaimah.



Blue Warriors, powered by three Indian players, will face PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT in the final tomorrow.



Uniten, on the other hand, warmed up for the final match by going on a goal spree to trounce hapless KL Wipers 11-2 in the first semi-final match.



Blue Warriors coach Zulkhairi Ariffin was thrilled with the performance of his charges.



“My girls worked very hard in the match as Terengganu gave us a fight from the start to the final whistle.



“We are happy to be in the final and have one day of rest before we face our nemesis Uniten.



“The morale of the team is also high after tonight’s win,” said Zulkhairi.



The Uniten match against KL Wipers started at 6pm but could not resume after two minutes due to downpour and lightning.



The match resumed play 50 minutes later and Uniten went on the offensive to hammer in 11 goals.



Nuraini Abdul Rashid (fourth, eighth, 23rd), Hanis Nadiah Onn (13th, 17th, 27th) and Fatin Shafika Moohd Sukri (18th, 33rd, 40th) each scored a hattrick for Uniten.



Nur Aisyah Yaacob (27th) and Nadia Zamri (43rd) contributed the other goals while Siti Nur Amirah Azmi (41st) and Hasya Syahida Saifuddin (60th) replied for KL Wipers.



