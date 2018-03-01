

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Retiring Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles says he remains as driven as ever to finish his decorated international career on a high at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Knowles confirmed he would retire from international hockey after the Gold Coast Games in April where the Kookaburras are chasing a sixth straight gold medal.



The 33-year-old has been part of three of Australia’s Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning sides and is determined to finish with another in his home state.



“I’m highly driven, I’ve been like this for my whole career,” Knowles said. “I’ve set extremely high standards for myself, for my team and for our sport.



“When I told my Mum for example, she said ‘why did you do all that running every day at Christmas?’ and I said ‘Mum I still want to be the best player in the world and I still want to be the best captain for the Kookaburras until April’.



“My standards are still extremely high and this allows me to enjoy the next 60 days to provide, shape and give more feedback to players who I won’t be around anymore.”



Previously, Knowles played in the EHL a number of times with Rotterdam, winning a couple of medals and netting one of the all-time great goals in front of a massive home crowd against HC Bloemendaal. Knowles and the Kookaburras left Australian shores for Malaysia over the weekend for the Azlan Shah Cup which will be the side’s preparation before the Commonwealth Games.



Australia will open their Azlan Shah Cup campaign on Saturday against England from 9pm AEDT, with the game televised on Fox Sports. The Kookaburras’ team for the Commonwealth Games will be named after the Azlan Shah Cup in mid-March.



Euro Hockey League media release