Heat, Coffee, Carbs and Hockey.



By Jeremy Edwards from Ipoh, Malaysia







Sunday morning saw us flying from Perth to Kuala Lumpur at the very civilised time of 2am, which is well and truly past our bed times. Despite the red eyes, the excitement of the 27th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was keeping spirits high.





We were met at the KL airport by the East Coast contingent of our off-field team, as well as Dylan ‘pretty boy’ Wotherspoon and our illustrious captain Mark Knowles. ‘Skip’ has recently announced he will retire after the Commonwealth games and it’s fair to say we were all saddened by the news. As they say all good things must come to an end, or in this case great things.



After some much-needed sleep and resetting of our body clocks, Monday saw us up and about and ready for training. We pride ourselves on bringing energy to everything we do, and motivation is as high as ever amongst the group after losing last year’s final 4-3 to Great Britain. Hopefully this edition sees us go one better.







As has been part of the routine for this tournament we visited a local gymnasium for a quick weights session to get ourselves moving again. Although it wasn’t quite the same gym we are used to, it had what we needed to get in a quality session. Unfortunately for Tyler Lovell there weren’t enough weights in the gym for him to use, so he proceeded to lift the foundations of the gym to ensure he could “work on the pipes”.



If you’ve ever been to Malaysia the first thing you notice is the heat (30+ degrees), and the humidity (80-100 per cent). It’s pretty similar to my home state of Tassie, perhaps a little cooler….. Put a team of hockey players and support staff in a gym for 40 minutes and your end result is a shallow swimming pool of sweat across the whole gym floor. Tasty!







After some recovery and lunch, we had a meeting in the afternoon before our evening training session. We discussed some key themes which we want to continue to improve on, and also what we are going to train specifically in the lead up to our first game on Saturday.



Training at 5.30 pm local time is hot, in fact training at any time here is hot. Our first session was used to get familiarised with the turf and temperature and also get some run into the legs after our transit. Tuesday saw us have a pretty tough and intense session, aiming to build ourselves up for the start of the tournament. The extra drinks breaks added into training have been a welcome addition, as during training and games here guys will sweat off a few kilos, so hydration is paramount.







Fuelling up is equally as important, and the local cuisine involves a lot of rice, noodles and curry. It’s fair to say we aren’t struggling with the carb loading options. Coffee is also a required beverage with a fair portion of players and staff self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs. The caffeine and social element of a ‘brew up’ amongst the rooms involving aero presses and beans brought over from Australia is a frequent occurrence.



There’s a little insight into our daily movements here in Ipoh, we have a practice match against India on Thursday before game one versus the old enemy England on Saturday night at 9pm AEDT.



Be sure to tune into Fox Sports and watch the Kookas in action!



*Australia’s first game vs England will be televised on delay at 6am AEDT Sunday on Fox Sports 506. All Kookaburras games will be live on Fox Sports from Tuesday.



Hockey Australia media release