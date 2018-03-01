By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National skipper Sukri Abdul Mutalib is among four players who will not see action in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, which begins on Saturday.





Sukri, who marshals the midfield, is down with a hamstring injury while Amirol Aided Arshad suffered bruises after a motorcycle accident in Subang on Tuesday.



Defender Mohd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and forward Mohd Ramadan Rosli are both down with knee injuries. It will be an uphill task for Malaysia in the tournament in the absence of the vastly experienced Sukri.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen, who named the final squad of 18 yesterday, said they don’t want to take a risk by fielding injured players.



“We don’t want to rush in naming the players for the tournament as these four players have many tournaments to play this year.



“It was unfortunate for Amirol as he met with an accident in Subang after playing in the friendly match against Argentina on Tuesday. He was discharged from the Sungai Buloh Hospital today and needs two weeks to recover.



“This will give other players in the training squad the chance to play in the tournament,” said Stephen, whose son Joel also suffered a thigh injury after the second friendly match against reigning Olympic champions Argentina at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Joel will know in the next two days whether he will feature in the team after undergoing two days of training in Ipoh.



If he does not recover in time, then Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan will replace Joel.



Malaysia won the second friendly match 3-0 with the goals coming from Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim, Firhan Ashaari and Fitri Saari.



Malaysia will have two days of training in Ipoh before they open their campaign against World No. 10 Ireland on Saturday.



The other teams in the fray are world No. 1 and world champions Australia, Argentina, England and India.



THE SQUAD



Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim, Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan, Faiz Helmi Jali, Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan, Muhammad Azri Hassan, Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil, Mohd Fitri Saari, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abd Jalil, Faizal Saari, Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi, Muhammad Firhan Ashaari, Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Joel van Huizen, Muhammad Shahril Saabah.

Reserve: Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan.



