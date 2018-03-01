



CHULA VISTA, Calif - The U.S. Women's National Team continued to emphasize development and growth in their final two matches of their four-game test series with FIH Hero World Ranked No. 21 Canada at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. Game three saw the USWNT come back from an early goal against to produce some well executed passing sequences to earn a 2-1 win. After being tied 1-1 after the first quarter, USA produced two scoreless middle quarters before rallying back and tying the fourth and final game at 3-3.





Game 3: USA 2, CAN 1



The USWNT came out strong and produced very good build-up and possession through the midfield and into the circle. Canada's defense held strong and limited USA's attacking opportunities. However, Canada struck first in the 5th minute off a counter attack. USA turned the ball over on a potential circle entry and Canada regained possession, got it through a group of USA defenders and found joining opposite midfielder Stephanie Norlander who entered the circle and pushed it into the far corner of the goal. The score finished in favor of Canada 1-0 in the first quarter.



USA bounced back and was able to convert in the 28th minute to tie the score in the second quarter. The play came off a long hit from just to the right of the center of the field when Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.) passed the ball to Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) for a deflection into the circle. Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) was on the other end, beat her defender and pushed it across goal where Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) finished. It was a brilliant sequence of play by the USA.



The third quarter, USA had an attacking circle entry where M. Vittese dribbled the ball and tried to create something by lifting it slightly. It ricocheted off a Canada defender, where Gonzalez picked i up and played it off to Ginolfi who pushed it on target. The Canada defender made the save but rebounded it to the far post where Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) tapped it in. Again, it was another great collective USA effort to grab the go-ahead goal.



Throughout the game, both sides created chances. USA's defense and goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) played phenomenally, and really held their own against the Canada's offense.



It was a great collective effort and an important victory in preparation for the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 in July.



Game 3 Roster: Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.), Stefanie Fee (Virginia Beach, Va.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.), Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.)



Game 4: USA 3, CAN 3



The start of match four for the USA was not great and seemed a bit off. The first goal of the game was scored by Canada's Stephanie Norlander in the 9th minute off a circle entry from deep along the baseline. The play built up when a Canada striker posted up, received the ball and ran along the right sideline and played the ball to their joining midfielder. The ball was then played into another striker, who was posted up on a USA defender who allowed her to receive and pull right to create the right baseline entry. The ball was shot and rebounded off USA goalkeeper Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.) and finished by Norlander on a backhand shot.



Just five minutes later, USA converted on a penalty corner that was inserted out to M. Vittese who swept it from the top and Witmer redirected it on target and in the goal. This finished the quarter tied at 1-1.



Ten minutes into the second quarter, a USA turnover ended up being a 3v2 counter attack around the 25 yard line. Canada entered on the left baseline and tossed a ball up diagonally in front of USA goalkeeper Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.) where it was slapped home by joining midfielder Caashia Karringten. This put Canada up 2-1.



The third quarter was scoreless as the USA entered the fourth quarter trailing and knew they had to dig deep to produce outcomes and tighten up on defense. In the 47th minute after some sustained USA attack, the USWNT earned a penalty corner. Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) swept the ball which hit Canada's goalkeeper and rebounded to the far post. It was collected and hit into the back of the net by Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) to tie the match at 2-2.



With time ticking down, the pressure was on for both teams. In the 58th minute, Canada produced their third goal which came from a failed USA attempt at a double team in the far corner. The ball popped over a USA defender's stick, then lifted into the circle where it was touched by a Canada striker and then redirected to a running through Brienne Stairs, who eventually had the time and space to rip a backhand.



Putting USA down once again and with only two minutes remaining, they pushed the tempo and increased their opportunities. Within the final minute of play, M. Vittese created a circle penetration by running quickly and putting the ball into the circle where it was deflected off a Canada stick which was called dangerous, giving USA a penalty corner. The ball was inserted, swept on goal by M. Vittese and deflected off the flier and fell perfectly to the stick of T. Vittese who skillfully touch the ball off the deflection into the back of the goal. This finished the match and tied the game just before the regulation buzzer. The 3-3 scoreline was a great team effort after an intense attacking push.



The final match wasn't the prettiest game but it was a resilient effort by USA to come back multiple times to score and eventually tie the game.



Game 4 Roster: Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Amanda Dinunzio (State College, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilimington, Del.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne), Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.)



The U.S. Women’s National Team will host Chile in a four-game test series at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from April 9-14. For more information on this series, including ticket sales, check out the official USWNT vs. Chile, presented by Citi, Event Page.



USFHA media release