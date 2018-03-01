Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

Canada will face India, Belgium and South Africa

Published on Thursday, 01 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 91
View Comments



Canadian field hockey fans can officially mark the following date on their calendar: November 28, 2018 – Canada will face world number three Belgium in the opening game of the 2018 FIH World Cup, in Bhubaneswar, India.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially announced the preliminary pools and match schedule for the World Cup this morning. In addition to the Belgian national team, Canada will also face Commonwealth rivals, South Africa and India. Canada will test themselves against South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in a month’s time, which will be a good litmus test to see where the team is at heading into the fall’s World Cup.

CANADA 2018 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

    Nov 28 – CAN vs BEL 1700
    Dec 2 – CAN vs RSA 1700
    Dec 8 – CAN vs IND 1900

The Canada vs India game poses a particularly mouth-watering matchup. As Canadian fans will remember all-to-well, Canada qualified for this World Cup by defeating India 3-2 in a thrilling World League Semi-Final match last summer. Despite Canada only having one victory against India since the turn of the century, it’s a rivalry worth keeping an eye on. That game against the host-nation India takes place on December 8, 2018 at 7PM local time.

Field Hockey Canada media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.