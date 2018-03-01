



Canadian field hockey fans can officially mark the following date on their calendar: November 28, 2018 – Canada will face world number three Belgium in the opening game of the 2018 FIH World Cup, in Bhubaneswar, India.





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially announced the preliminary pools and match schedule for the World Cup this morning. In addition to the Belgian national team, Canada will also face Commonwealth rivals, South Africa and India. Canada will test themselves against South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in a month’s time, which will be a good litmus test to see where the team is at heading into the fall’s World Cup.



CANADA 2018 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE



Nov 28 – CAN vs BEL 1700

Dec 2 – CAN vs RSA 1700

Dec 8 – CAN vs IND 1900



The Canada vs India game poses a particularly mouth-watering matchup. As Canadian fans will remember all-to-well, Canada qualified for this World Cup by defeating India 3-2 in a thrilling World League Semi-Final match last summer. Despite Canada only having one victory against India since the turn of the century, it’s a rivalry worth keeping an eye on. That game against the host-nation India takes place on December 8, 2018 at 7PM local time.



Field Hockey Canada media release