Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

India gets a good draw for HWC

Published on Thursday, 01 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 125
View Comments

Sixth-ranked India has been grouped with Belgium, Canada and South Africa in an easy Pool C in the opening round of the Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, it was announced on Wednesday.



At No. 3, Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Belgium is the only higher-ranked team, while Canada and South Africa have rankings of 11 and 15 respectively.

India will meet South Africa on the opening day, Belgium on December 2 and six days later will take on Canada at the Kalinga Stadium, according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

A first place finish in each pool will guarantee a berth in the quarterfinals, with the second and third place finishers in each pool needing to win a cross-over match.

The pools: Pool-A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France; Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China; Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa; Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan.

Daily News & Analysis

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.