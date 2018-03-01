Sixth-ranked India has been grouped with Belgium, Canada and South Africa in an easy Pool C in the opening round of the Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, it was announced on Wednesday.





At No. 3, Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Belgium is the only higher-ranked team, while Canada and South Africa have rankings of 11 and 15 respectively.



India will meet South Africa on the opening day, Belgium on December 2 and six days later will take on Canada at the Kalinga Stadium, according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



A first place finish in each pool will guarantee a berth in the quarterfinals, with the second and third place finishers in each pool needing to win a cross-over match.



The pools: Pool-A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France; Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China; Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa; Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan.



Daily News & Analysis