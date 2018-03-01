

Marcus Child and the Black Sticks men will face Argentina, Spain and France in pool play at the 2018 Men's World Cup. ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks men will face world No 2 Argentina in pool play at the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup in India.





On current world rankings, New Zealand, the world No 8, will be the second-ranked team in Pool A for the tournament from November 28-December 16 in Bhubaneswar after also being grouped with ninth-ranked Spain and 16th-ranked France.



The Black Stick will open against France on November 29, followed by what could be a match for the top spot in the pool with Argentina on December 3, before closing out pool play against Spain on December 6.



Pool winners advance directly to the quarterfinals, while second- and third-placed nations move through to eighth-final playoffs.



New Zealand reached the World Cup after not initially qualifying from a sixth-placed finish at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal in Johannesburg in July. When higher-placed nations won their continental titles, the Black Sticks qualified for the 16-team tournament.



The world No 1 Australia Kookaburras were grouped with England (7), Ireland (10) and China (17) in Pool B, while hosts India (6) were joined by Belgium (3), Canada (11) and South Africa (15) in Pool C. The 'Pool of Death' could be Pool D where No 4 Netherlands, No 5 Germany, No 12 Malaysia and No 13 Pakistan will battle it out.



New Zealand umpires Simon Taylor and David Tomlinson are part of the 16-strong officials panel for the tournament.



In November, the world No 5 Black Sticks women were grouped with fourth-ranked Australia, 12th-ranked Japan and 13th-ranked Belgium in Pool D for the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup in London from July 21-August 5.

The New Zealand women are coming off a 4-1 series loss to world No 3 Argentina.



Both New Zealand teams will contest the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast from April 5-14. The men are grouped with Australia, Canada, South Africa and Scotland in Pool A, while the women join Australia, Canada, Ghana and Scotland in Pool B.



